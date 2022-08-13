ECU football holds first practice of fall camp, players compete hard but within limits

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football wrapping up week two of fall preseason camp today with a scrimmage at Dowdy-Ficklen stadium.

The defense faced the offense with the usual stars showing out.

While many are trying to make the active roster, the players say there is an understanding among Pirates about inter-squad scrimmages.

“It’s really just an understanding like scrimmages are here you’re supposed to get work. It’s just a common goal we are all working for the same thing,” says ECU tight end Ryan Jones, “We are all out here for the same things. It is hard to maintain and not do your teammate like that but we all have the same goal and want to see everybody healthy.”

“We are all brothers and we all have an understanding,” says ECU safety Jireh Wilson of Jacksonville, “We all know how to play football. We have an understanding of when not to trying not to kill each other but still getting done what we need to get done.”

“That’s what you’re trying to do. We wanted to get Mason some work with the first offense so we got quite a few, three guys with the first offense,” says ECU head coach Mike Houston, “You try to keep everybody pretty evenly matched up where you can get a true evaluation of how they’re doing. Today was kind of a separation day so you’re going to see some guys shift around based on performance or lack of performance today so it’ll be good film to watch.”

ECU will have its final scrimmage of the fall preseason camp next Saturday. It is scheduled currently from 9:40 to 11:30 am. They also plan to have “Meet the Pirates” following the scrimmage and Media Day next Saturday as well.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.