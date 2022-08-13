Comic books, meet and greets, and cosplay: Comic Con is back in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For all of the East’s comic fans and cosplayers, the Greenville North Carolina Comic Con came with a full schedule of meet and greets and costume contests.

William Ritenour came to the convention to usher his son into the world.

“Everybody is just a family and community,” said Ritenour, “and those are the values I want to impart in my son.”

Organizer Sherry Deel says that there is something for all attendees, even if you’re not a fan of traditional comic books.

“There’s pop culture, there’s anime, there’s a little bit of everything in there. Pretty much if you like it, they’ve got it in there,” said Deel.

Some of the schedule’s highlights included panel discussions of comic books, anime, and even costume contests.

For the past 5 years, the convention saw an average of 4,000 people. Last year due to COVID, they took a hit.

“It did impact last year,” said Deel. “We were probably down about 700 attendees last year.”

Now that COVID restrictions and mandates are no more, attendees and vendors are excited to be apart of the good times the convention brings to Greenville, coming as themselves or their greatest hero.

