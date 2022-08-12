Wake County deputy killed in line of duty, manhunt underway

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A manhunt is underway for the person responsible for killing a Wake County deputy in the line of duty.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office posted to social media Friday morning that a deputy was fatally shot on Battle Bridge Road near Auburn-Knightdale Road.

WRAL reports a manhunt is underway for the person who shot the deputy.

Also according to WRAL, law enforcement is flying a drone above the area to get an aerial view.

Sheriff Gerald Baker held an emotional press conference, speaking tearfully, to announce the deputy’s death, which was believed to have occurred after 11 p.m. Thursday night. Baker shared limited information but asked for prayers.

“We will find who’s responsible for this loss even in the midst of the hurt and the pain,” Baker said.

Information is limited at this time, stay with WITN for more on air and online.

Six deputies have been shot in North Carolina in the last three weeks.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.