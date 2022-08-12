Two brothers & cousin charged in child sex crimes case

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three Eastern Carolina men who are all related to each other have been charged with sex crimes involving two young children.

Craven County deputies say back in July they began investigating the report of multiple sexual assaults involving the 12 and 13-year-olds.

Today they charged Ethan Jones, 18, of Vanceboro with two counts of statutory rape and two counts of statutory sex offense with a child. His 20-year-old brother, Brandon Jones, of Washington, was arrested for statutory rape and statutory sex offense with a child.

Their cousin, Mark McKenney, 24, also from Vanceboro, is charged with indecent liberties with a minor, first degree sexual exploitation of a minor, & second degree exploitation of a minor.

All three have been jailed under $250,000 bonds.

Deputies say they expect more charges to be brought in the case.

