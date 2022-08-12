Six deputies shot in North Carolina in recent weeks

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Six deputies have been shot in North Carolina in the last three weeks, two of them were killed.

The most recent one happened Thursday night in Wake County. Little details have been released about the shooting.

On July 23, a Sampson County deputy was shot while responding to a stolen vehicle. She has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

On Aug. 1, three Wayne County deputies were shot while serving involuntary commitment papers, including Fishman who died. The two other deputies are still recovering.

On Aug. 10, a Caswell County Deputy was shot multiple times while serving domestic violence papers. He was last reported in critical condition.

Governor Roy Cooper tweeted Friday morning about the latest shooting. It reads: “Every day our law enforcement officers bravely take risks to keep us safe and the past few weeks have been very hard. I am deeply grateful to them and their families and we must do all we can to support them.”

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is also reacting to the shooting this morning. He took to twitter to write, " I am profoundly troubled by the recent spate of violence against law enforcement officers. Officers put their lives on the line to protect our communities- we must do everything in our power to keep them safe.”

