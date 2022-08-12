Scrimmages mark final week of tune-ups before high school football season starts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -High school football jamboree night Friday night shaken up by the weather. A number of locations cancelled games due to wet field conditions. Tarboro still on and it’s been a huge week of final tune ups for area teams.

Wednesday night was scrimmage night for many teams as well. We caught D.H. Conley hosting Tarboro. The defending state champion Tarboro graduated some big time players, Like two time state game MVP Tobias Joyner. But, they have reloaded with some new talent as well. After winning four of the last five state titles in 1A they will be the team to beat again.

“They have had a fantastic summer. I don’t even think we have one or two late, not even talking about missed practices, kids being one or two minutes late,” says Tarboro head coach Jeff Craddock, “Put in the time all offseason, they put in the time all summer. What great work we had out here today. Just about getting better every day.”

Across the field D.H. Conley is playing underdog. But don’t be fooled, the Vikings will be a tough team to beat. They have Jason Herring as the next man up at quarterback and he puts some zing on the ball.

“That quarterback they have he is pretty good now. He makes a lot of plays for them,” says Craddock, “and they got some good receivers so they gave us some fits at times.”

Head Coach Nate Conner is excited for his guys to get to face some opponents in different uniforms this week before the season kicks off.

“No doubt about it they have been putting a lot of work since the winter of last year. To get to this phase, it’s the next step, Friday will be a fun part,” says D.H. Conley head coach Nate Conner, “then next week will be the real thing and it will fly. It will be Thanksgiving before we know it.”

