Saving Graces: Blackberry & Huckleberry

Saving Graces 4 Felines: Blackberry and Huckleberry
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Saving Graces for Felines kittens of the week are Blackberry and Huckleberry.

The brothers have names just as sweet as their personalities.

They are blessed to have been found on an extremely hot day inside of a dumpster next to a vet clinic, it was a miracle they were found before the heat or dump trucks got to them.

These days they are safe and sound with a foster family.

Saving Graces says they are sweet, have a lot of energy, and are so smart.

