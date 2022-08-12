POLICE: Windsor man charged with Greenville murder

Khalil Smallwood
Khalil Smallwood(Pitt County jail)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A man is behind bars for a shooting that took the life of a 21-year-old last month.

Greenville police say they arrested Khalil Smallwood of Windsor Thursday evening after he turned himself in.

Smallwood has been charged with an open count of murder in connection with the shooting death of Travis Johnson of Williamston.

The shooting happened in an apartment on Bostic Drive back on July 19.

According to officials, Smallwood has more pending weapons charges in Williamston.

He is in the Pitt County jail under no bond.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Phillip Fulcher & William Fulcher
AUTOPSY: Brothers found dead inside Down East home victims of double homicide
Mom: Parker Byrd to undergo further amputation
David Miller V, 19, and Santangelo Burrage, 22, were arrested after a traffic stop on Tuesday.
Two men nabbed by deputies & NCIS agents after undercover drug operation
Investigation underway after body found in Pamlico County

Latest News

Crews work to contain forest fire.
Forest Service revises downward size of Holly Shelter fire
Emergency crews have responded to a wildfire Wednesday inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands,...
Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands covers 1,230 acres, remains 25% contained
Waldo Pittman
Man behind bars in Edgecombe County for several drug charges
Six deputies shot in North Carolina in recent weeks