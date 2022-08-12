POLICE: Windsor man charged with Greenville murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A man is behind bars for a shooting that took the life of a 21-year-old last month.

Greenville police say they arrested Khalil Smallwood of Windsor Thursday evening after he turned himself in.

Smallwood has been charged with an open count of murder in connection with the shooting death of Travis Johnson of Williamston.

The shooting happened in an apartment on Bostic Drive back on July 19.

According to officials, Smallwood has more pending weapons charges in Williamston.

He is in the Pitt County jail under no bond.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.