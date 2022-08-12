Pitt County gets revenge against California for opening loss, eliminates them from World Series

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rain delayed the Little League Softball World Series Friday morning. The games pushed back to Friday afternoon with the hometown kids from Pitt County taking the field for the day’s first elimination game against California.

They lost to California in the opener but the fans and players were ready this time.

They put together a big four runs with two outs in the third inning. Ava Coward put it in play, the ball got away and Harper Bradley scored the games first run. After Michelle Jenkins trades places with Coward on second, it’s Sarah Booth dropping one in to score Jenkins. Booth would get to second and later score to put Pitt County up 4-0 through three.

Pitt County with more than enough there. Coward makes it hold up to get another win. 6-1 Pitt County moves on past California and will play another elimination game this weekend.

“That was kind of the kickstart to the rest of the game,” says Pitt County manager Gentry Coward, “We scored those four runs in that inning. It got the girls hyped up and they were ready to go then.”

“Exciting inning because we had two outs, it was like a two out rally,” says Pitt County’s Sarah Booth, “We were all so hyped. Everyone just kept passing the bats down. It was like a contagious batting inning.”

“I think we were more calmer,” says Pitt County’s Michelle Jenkins, “We’ve played this team before so we knew what was going on. We knew like how to play them now.”

“Especially since that was the team that we lost to,” says Pitt County’s Ava Coward, “It gives us a lot more confidence for the games we are going to play.”

Pitt County is scheduled to play Saturday at 4 PM. It may change if Friday’s late game delayed by the weather is moved to Saturday.

