Mom: Parker Byrd to undergo further amputation

(Courtesy Mitzi Byrd/Facebook with permission)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Mitzi Lee Byrd, the mother of ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd, says he is going to need to have his knee amputated.

Parker has undergone numerous surgeries since his boating injury on Bath Creek back on July 23.

He had to have his right leg amputated below the knee and they were hoping the tissue below the knee would be viable, but Mitzi posted on social media Thursday that it is not and he will have to have his knee amputated.

That surgery is scheduled for next Thursday.

Mitzi says, “Parker had his initial sadness when we told him but in true Parker form, he was back in good spirits and ready for the next challenge...Jeff and I, not so much.”

She goes on to say, “Please continue to pray for Parker (and our family).

