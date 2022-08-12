Man charged in Rocky Mount shooting

Joshua Mabry
Joshua Mabry(Rocky Mount police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that happened Tuesday night in Rocky Mount.

Police said Joshua Mabry was arrested Tuesday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, possession of cocaine, felony flee/elude, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, and driving while license revoked.

The shooting happened on Cox Avenue. The 50-year-old man continues to recover at ECU Health Medical Center, police said.

Officers said after developing the 34-year-old Mabry as a suspect, they saw him driving near Grace Street. They tried to stop the vehicle, but say Mabry sped toward Edgecombe County.

Deputies in Edgecombe County were able to find the vehicle and arrest Mabry, according to police.

He was jailed on a $125,000 secured bond.

