Man behind bars in Edgecombe County for several drug charges

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A man in Edgecombe County is behind bars for several drug charges.

Law enforcement got a warrant and searched Waldo Pittman’s home on Marshall Lane in Rocky Mount Thursday.

While searching the home, law enforcement found Crack Cocaine packaged for sale.

Waldo was charged with several drug charges including possession with intent to sell.

He was given a $100,000 secured bond and is currently at the Edgecombe County Detention Center.

