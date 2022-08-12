LLSWS displays the growth of softball globally

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Little League Softball World Series continues and is bringing young girls from all across the world together for a week to share a common interest.

Softball has been on the rise over the last few years, but some feel that it is one of the most under-appreciated sports.

Young women are flocking to the sport more than ever and coaches credit that to the chance to play on the big stage.

“We’re having more teams than we’ve ever had at the younger age, 6u, 8u, 10u so the big thing is to be able to keep them in it,” said Team North Carolina softball travel coach, Jeff Gaddis. “Having this 12u World Series for Little League is going to do that because they want the opportunity to play too.”

Not only is the sport growing nationally, but girls from different countries are also putting on a mitt.

Team Latin America supporter, Felipe Zollazo says the College World Series is what grew his granddaughter’s love for the game.

“My granddaughter started about three years ago, watching on TV,” Zollazo said. “And she said, I want to be like them.”

There are 12 teams competing for an opportunity to walk away as world champions and some people think that is all the more motivation for young girls to play.

“You should definitely shoot for something like this even if you think you can’t,” said Team Carolina fan, Aiden Coats. “You should always tryout.”

Thousands of fans have come to Greenville to cheer on these young women and believe that the sport is on the upswing.

“Softball is taking off and that’s really cool to see,” Gaddis said.

