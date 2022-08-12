LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL WORLD SERIES: Pitt County girls game delayed due to weather
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County girl’s softball team will face California Friday morning in another elimination game.
California beat Pitt County 9-2 in their opener Tuesday and now area girls are looking for some revenge.
Pitt County earned its first victory on Thursday shutting down Latin America 8-0 in an elimination game, it was a proud moment for players, coaches, and their families.
The match-off was expected to take place at Stallings Stadium at 10:00 a.m. Friday, but has been delayed due to weather. A new start time has not been announced.
