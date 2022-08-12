LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL WORLD SERIES: Pitt County girls to face California

Stallings Stadium
Stallings Stadium(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County girl’s softball team will face California Friday morning in another elimination game.

California beat Pitt County 9-2 in their opener Tuesday and now area girls are looking for some revenge.

Pitt County earned its first victory on Thursday shutting down Latin America 8-0 in an elimination game, it was a proud moment for players, coaches, and their families.

The match-off will take place at Stallings Stadium at 10:00 a.m. Friday.

