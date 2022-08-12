J&J to end sales of baby powder with talc globally next year

Johnson & Johnson is pulling baby powder containing talc worldwide next year.
Johnson & Johnson is pulling baby powder containing talc worldwide next year.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Johnson & Johnson is pulling baby powder containing talc worldwide next year after it did the same in the U.S. and Canada amid thousands of lawsuits claiming it had caused cancer.

The company says talc will be replaced by cornstarch.

J&J faced thousands of lawsuits alleging its talcum powder caused users to develop ovarian cancer, through use for feminine hygiene, or mesothelioma, a cancer that strikes the lungs and other organs.

J&J insists, and the overwhelming majority of medical research on talc indicates, that the talc baby powder is safe and doesn’t cause cancer.

But the controversy began to drag on sales, and it removed talc from the product in most of North America.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Phillip Fulcher & William Fulcher
AUTOPSY: Brothers found dead inside Down East home victims of double homicide
Mom: Parker Byrd to undergo further amputation
David Miller V, 19, and Santangelo Burrage, 22, were arrested after a traffic stop on Tuesday.
Two men nabbed by deputies & NCIS agents after undercover drug operation
Investigation underway after body found in Pamlico County

Latest News

Wake County deputy killed in the line of duty.
Wake County deputy killed in line of duty, manhunt underway
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Blackberry and Huckleberry
Saving Graces: Blackberry & Huckleberry
Stallings Stadium
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL WORLD SERIES: Pitt County girls to face California
Kassandra Sweeney, 24, and her two young sons, 4-year-old Benjamin and 1-year-old Mason, were...
Young suspect arrested in killing of woman and 2 little boys, police say