Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: From a soggy Friday to a mostly sunny Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Between 2 to 3 inches of rain fell on much of Eastern North Carolina Friday. The front which produced the rain will move off the coast tonight. Behind the front, a north wind will usher in dryer air. Lows will dip to the low and mid 60s by sunrise Saturday.

Saturday will see mostly sunny skies, a northeast breeze, and noticeably lower humidity. Highs will still reach the mid 80s by late afternoon, but it will feel quite pleasant.

Sunday will continue the trend of cool nights and mostly sunny, warm afternoons. Humidity will remain low Sunday, but start to build on Monday when a few afternoon thundershowers are once again possible. The Monday system doesn’t look to have nearly as much moisture to work with as Friday’s front.

TROPICS: The weak low pressure may develop over the Gulf of Mexico in a few days. If it develops, it appears it would track westward toward Texas and not affect us.

Friday Night

A stray evening shower then clearing clouds and cooling temps. Low: 63. Wind: N 4-8.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and comfortable with lower humidity. High of 84. Wind: N 7-12.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and warm. High 85. Wind: N 5-10.

Monday

Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and storms. High 86. Wind SW 5-10. Rain chance: 40%.

