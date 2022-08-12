Goldsboro teen charged in series of store break-ins

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged with a series of convenience store break-ins where glass doors or windows were shattered to get inside.

Goldsboro police charged the 16-year-old boy on Monday with the four break-ins, three of which happened at the same store.

Police said the S&N Quick Mart on North William Street was hit on December 5, 2020, June 2, 2021, and June 21, 2021.

The last break-in happened at the Safeway Convenience Mart on North William Street on June 22, 2021.

The teen, who was 15 at the time of the crimes, was charged with four counts of felonious breaking and/or entering, felonious larceny pursuant to felonious breaking and/or entering, felony possession of stolen property, conspiracy to commit b&e, conspiracy to commit felonious larceny, injury to real property, and conspiracy to commit injury to real property.

