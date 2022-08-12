Forest Service revises downward size of Holly Shelter fire

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State foresters have revised the size of that forest fire burning in Pender County.

The Juniper Road Two Fire is now 1,230 acres and remains 25% contained Friday morning.

The fire that’s in the Holly Shelter Game Lands was caused by a lightning strike on August 2nd.

The North Carolina Forest Service revised the size of the fire, down from 2,000 acres, after more accurate mapping was completed.

Today’s weather change is being closely monitored, according to the Forest Service.

So far, a dozen tractor plow units, a helicopter, two single engine air tankers, one scout and lead plane, and 31 personnel from the Forest Service are battling the fire.

