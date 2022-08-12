DOT worker killed on shoulder of Wilson County highway

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An 11-year employee of the North Carolina Department of Transportation was killed today along the side of a highway in Wilson County.

The DOT said Anna Bradshaw was hit by a vehicle while cleaning up debris on the shoulder of US 264 Alternate.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the accident, while the DOT said this was a tragic reminder of how their employees and contractors risk their lives serving the public.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Anna’s family,” the DOT said in a statement. “Anna was a dedicated and hard-working employee in the Wilson County maintenance office and will be missed by her NCDOT family.”

