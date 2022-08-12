Animal rescue calls for more volunteers, more foster parents

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina has been hard at work sheltering animals from all around the state.

As of Friday, 120 animals are under the care of employees and volunteers, but the lack of personnel is putting a strain on the shelter.

Morgan May, the Community Engagement Coordinator for HSEC, says the biggest problem facing their facility is the constant understaffing.

HSEC is in need of staff members, volunteers, and foster parents to assist the growing shelter.

If you want to provide help, you can apply on the organization’s website.

This Saturday, there will be a kitten adoption event at the Pet Supplies Plus off Criswell Dr. in Greenville starting at noon and running until 2:00 p.m.

On August 19th, there will be a puppy adoption event at the Greenville Mall from 5:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m.

