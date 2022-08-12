Animal rescue calls for more volunteers, more foster parents

Animal rescue calls for more volunteers, more foster parents
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina has been hard at work sheltering animals from all around the state.

As of Friday, 120 animals are under the care of employees and volunteers, but the lack of personnel is putting a strain on the shelter.

Morgan May, the Community Engagement Coordinator for HSEC, says the biggest problem facing their facility is the constant understaffing.

HSEC is in need of staff members, volunteers, and foster parents to assist the growing shelter.

If you want to provide help, you can apply on the organization’s website.

This Saturday, there will be a kitten adoption event at the Pet Supplies Plus off Criswell Dr. in Greenville starting at noon and running until 2:00 p.m.

On August 19th, there will be a puppy adoption event at the Greenville Mall from 5:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mom: Parker Byrd to undergo further amputation
Phillip Fulcher & William Fulcher
AUTOPSY: Brothers found dead inside Down East home victims of double homicide
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Deputy Ned Byrd
Sheriff identifies Wake County deputy killed in line of duty
David Miller V, 19, and Santangelo Burrage, 22, were arrested after a traffic stop on Tuesday.
Two men nabbed by deputies & NCIS agents after undercover drug operation

Latest News

WITN photo
‘We are simply just doing our job,’ Pitt County Sheriff reacts to six NC deputies shot in last three weeks
Breastfeeding education
Breastfeeding interest on the rise as formula shortage persists
‘We are simply just doing our job,’ Pitt County Sheriff reacts to six NC deputies shot in last...
‘We are simply just doing our job,’ Pitt County Sheriff reacts to six NC deputies shot in last three
Animal rescue calls for more volunteers, more foster parents