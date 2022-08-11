Zambezi Zinger roller coaster returning to Worlds of Fun amusement park

A reimagined Zambezi Zinger will open at Worlds of Fun in 2023. (Source: Worlds of Fun)
By Greg Dailey and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A popular Worlds of Fun roller coaster is returning after it was discontinued over 20 years ago.

KCTV reports the theme park announced Thursday that a reimagined Zambezi Zinger will open to the public in 2023.

The ride had been one of the original roller coasters at Worlds of Fun when the park opened in 1973.

Park representatives said the ride would have side-by-side seating instead of the original toboggan-style seating. It will also be built on a new Titan Track, which sits on top of a galvanized steel and wood hybrid frame.

The ride will also reach 74 feet high, compared to the original design of 57 feet.

Worlds of Fun said it would host a “season-long celebration of fun, memories and adventure” to mark the park’s 50th anniversary.

A park spokesperson said the reimagined ride will feature the following:

  • Length: 2,428 feet
  • Speed: 45 mph
  • Duration: 2 minutes
  • Track Style: Hybrid Titan Track
  • Trains: New Infinity Flyer Trains, capable of taking on the most extreme coaster elements
  • Number of Trains: 2
  • Riders/Train: 16

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
The man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon following a 5-hour standoff.
After 5-hour standoff, barricaded man who shot Caswell County deputy removed in handcuffs
Julie Mincey
Travel agent gets ticket to state prison
Investigation underway after body found in Pamlico County
Paramedic identified as motorcyclist killed in Lenoir County crash

Latest News

FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say
Attorney General Merrick Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in...
Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson prepares to throw a pass during the NFL football...
AP source: Watson willing to accept 8-game suspension, fine
FILE - Traffic flows past workers in a construction zone along Interstate 55 in St. Louis, June...
Over $2B announced for roads, bridges, bike lanes across US
Indiana State Police said Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, 28, was shot when she responded...
Officer in ‘very critical condition’ after shooting was set to get married next weekend