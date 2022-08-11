Washington, West Craven the favorites in Eastern Plains 2A football preseason poll
West Craven is defending conference champions
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It was Eastern Plains 2A football conference media day Wednesday morning in Farmville. Washington is picked as the favorite, just barely edging out West Craven by a vote. Both received three first place votes. West Craven beat Washington last fall and won the league. The Pam Pack would like to prove the vote right this fall.
