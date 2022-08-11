Washington, West Craven the favorites in Eastern Plains 2A football preseason poll

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It was Eastern Plains 2A football conference media day Wednesday morning in Farmville. Washington is picked as the favorite, just barely edging out West Craven by a vote. Both received three first place votes. West Craven beat Washington last fall and won the league. The Pam Pack would like to prove the vote right this fall.

Eastern Plains 2A football coaches make Washington preseason favorite @pack_recruits pic.twitter.com/Lh5YpfSWQm — Eric Gullickson WITN (@gullysports) August 10, 2022

