Washington, West Craven the favorites in Eastern Plains 2A football preseason poll

West Craven is defending conference champions
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It was Eastern Plains 2A football conference media day Wednesday morning in Farmville. Washington is picked as the favorite, just barely edging out West Craven by a vote. Both received three first place votes. West Craven beat Washington last fall and won the league. The Pam Pack would like to prove the vote right this fall.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie Mincey
Travel agent gets ticket to state prison
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
Parker Byrd
MOM: Parker Byrd ‘thrilled’ as he’s moved out of ICU at ECU Health
Motorcyclist killed in morning crash in Kinston
Chocowinity Town Hall
Chocowinity releasing few details on town clerk’s firing

Latest News

Pitt County Softball draws Latin America for next opponent
Pitt County to face Latin America next in Little League Softball World Series
Former Oceanside Collegiate Academy standout Sam Hartman takes a snap at quarterback for Wake...
Top Wake Forest football player out indefinitely for non-football related medical condition
Pitt County falls in Little League Softball World Series opener
Pitt County girls softball falls to California in their Little League World Series opener
Sports Sports K.J. Sampson New Bern Senior football player
Sports Spotlight: New Bern’s Sampson shows hard work pays off, Florida State commit is primed for big senior year