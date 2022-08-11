Two men nabbed by deputies & NCIS agents after undercover drug operation

David Miller V, 19, and Santangelo Burrage, 22, were arrested after a traffic stop on Tuesday.
David Miller V, 19, and Santangelo Burrage, 22, were arrested after a traffic stop on Tuesday.(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An undercover drug operation in one Eastern Carolina county enabled the seizure of drugs. a semi-automatic shotgun, and the arrest of two men.

Onslow County deputies and NCIS agents arranged buys of drugs from a person suspected of dealing narcotics to residents of Sneads Ferry.

David Miller V, 19, and Santangelo Burrage, 22, were arrested after a traffic stop on Tuesday.

During the stop, K9 Bonito alerted to drugs inside the vehicle and a search landed authorities Xanax, Oxycodone/Percocet, Alprazolam, marijuana, and a semi-automatic 12-gauge shotgun, according to deputies.

Miller, who was driving, was charged with felony conspiracy to sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substances, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $10,000 secured bond.

Burrage, was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II & IV controlled substances, felony conspiracy to sell/deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed on a $40,000 secured bond.

Deputies say both men live in Jacksonville.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
The man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon following a 5-hour standoff.
After 5-hour standoff, barricaded man who shot Caswell County deputy removed in handcuffs
Julie Mincey
Travel agent gets ticket to state prison
Investigation underway after body found in Pamlico County
Paramedic identified as motorcyclist killed in Lenoir County crash

Latest News

Rocky Mount police arrest man connected to weekend shooting
Rocky Mount police arrest man connected to weekend shooting
Goldsboro police searching for gunman wanted for attempted murder
Goldsboro police searching for gunman wanted for attempted murder
Traffic stop leads to Craven County drug charges
Traffic stop leads to Craven County drug charges
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Agape Health Services’ new Plymouth location was held Thursday.
New medical center to open in Plymouth