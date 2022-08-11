Two men nabbed by deputies & NCIS agents after undercover drug operation

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An undercover drug operation in one Eastern Carolina county enabled the seizure of drugs. a semi-automatic shotgun, and the arrest of two men.

Onslow County deputies and NCIS agents arranged buys of drugs from a person suspected of dealing narcotics to residents of Sneads Ferry.

David Miller V, 19, and Santangelo Burrage, 22, were arrested after a traffic stop on Tuesday.

During the stop, K9 Bonito alerted to drugs inside the vehicle and a search landed authorities Xanax, Oxycodone/Percocet, Alprazolam, marijuana, and a semi-automatic 12-gauge shotgun, according to deputies.

Miller, who was driving, was charged with felony conspiracy to sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substances, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $10,000 secured bond.

Burrage, was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II & IV controlled substances, felony conspiracy to sell/deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed on a $40,000 secured bond.

Deputies say both men live in Jacksonville.

