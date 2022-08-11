Trent Woods to host blood drive

TRENT WOODS, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina town is set to host a blood drive Thursday.

The blood drive will run from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the town hall.

Town officials say they will make a $20 donation to Craven Smart Start for every pint of blood donated.

People who want to donate blood can make an appointment with the town clerk, Holly Willis.

