Power restored after transformer fire caused outage in Winterville

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Power has been restored to Winterville neighborhoods after a transformer fire caused an outage Wednesday evening.

WITN was told the transformer fire was in the first block on Ashley Meadows Drive when turning off of Old Tar Road. It appeared the affected areas, in addition to Ashley Meadows, were Main Street Village and Winterfield. Power was out from 6:50 p.m. until 8:10 p.m.

Pitt County 911 confirmed that a transformer blew but could not say how many homes were affected.

