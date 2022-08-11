Traffic stop leads to Craven County drug charges

Scotty Hastings
Scotty Hastings(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A vehicle stop landed deputies in one Eastern Carolina county a stash of heorin and methamphetamine.

Craven County deputies arrested Scotty Hastings, of Havelock, on Tuesday, after stopping his vehicle near the Cove City exit of U.S. 70.

The 40-year-old Hastings was charged with felony possession of heroin, felony possession of methamphetamine, & possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say the man today remains in jail on the charges.

