Traffic stop leads to Craven County drug charges

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A vehicle stop landed deputies in one Eastern Carolina county a stash of heorin and methamphetamine.

Craven County deputies arrested Scotty Hastings, of Havelock, on Tuesday, after stopping his vehicle near the Cove City exit of U.S. 70.

The 40-year-old Hastings was charged with felony possession of heroin, felony possession of methamphetamine, & possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say the man today remains in jail on the charges.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.