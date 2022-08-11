Rocky Mount v. Tarboro football game wager between mayors goes to charity

Rocky Mount Mayor Roberson and Tarboro Mayor Mayo
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2022
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A high school football game between arch-rivals Rocky Mount and Tarboro takes place on August 19, and their respective mayors are placing wagers on the winner.

Tarboro Mayor Tate Mayo is betting $100 that the Vikings will win this home game, while Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson bets the Gryphons will come out on top.

If the Vikings win, Roberson will donate the bet to the Tarboro Community Foundation. If the Gryphons win then Mayo’s bet goes to the Boys and Girls Club of the Tar River.

“I am confident in my Gryphons under the leadership of Coach Battle,” said Roberson. “To be honest, while I want the win, I’m happy a deserving charity will be the ultimate winner either way. Another shutout this year, though, is very possible.” The Rocky Mount Gryphons opened their season last year with a shutout over the number nine Tarboro Vikings.”

“Coming off another championship year of Tarboro High football, it is awfully audacious to bet against Tarboro,” countered Mayo. “I know last year’s game wasn’t the start to the season that we were looking for, but with Coach Craddock’s leadership and the work ethic of our high schoolers I can speak for the town in saying ‘good luck’.”

This game will be Friday, August 19 at 7:00 p.m. at the Tarboro High School.

