Rocky Mount police arrest man connected to weekend shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police have arrested a man in connected to a shooting over the weekend.

Police arrested 32-year-old Shaki Jones on Tuesday and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

They said on August 7 police went out to calls of shots fired in the 1200 block of Branch Street.

21-year-old Austin Townsend was found shot in the head and taken to UNC Health Care.

Jones is being held on a $250,000 bond at the Edgecombe County detention center.

