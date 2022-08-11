Rocky Mount police arrest man connected to weekend shooting

Shaki Jones
Shaki Jones(Rocky Mount Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police have arrested a man in connected to a shooting over the weekend.

Police arrested 32-year-old Shaki Jones on Tuesday and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

They said on August 7 police went out to calls of shots fired in the 1200 block of Branch Street.

21-year-old Austin Townsend was found shot in the head and taken to UNC Health Care.

Jones is being held on a $250,000 bond at the Edgecombe County detention center.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
The man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon following a 5-hour standoff.
After 5-hour standoff, barricaded man who shot Caswell County deputy removed in handcuffs
Julie Mincey
Travel agent gets ticket to state prison
Paramedic identified as motorcyclist killed in Lenoir County crash
Investigation underway after body found in Pamlico County

Latest News

Carolina Panthers logo
Carolina Panthers Fan Fest to be broadcast tonight
Amani Jada Bruce/Crystal Beatrice Walston
UPDATE: Amber Alert cancelled for missing 5-year-old from Cary
Blood drive
Trent Woods to host blood drive
PCCSS
Pitt County to offer free DNA testing Thursday