Rocky Mount police arrest man connected to weekend shooting
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police have arrested a man in connected to a shooting over the weekend.
Police arrested 32-year-old Shaki Jones on Tuesday and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.
They said on August 7 police went out to calls of shots fired in the 1200 block of Branch Street.
21-year-old Austin Townsend was found shot in the head and taken to UNC Health Care.
Jones is being held on a $250,000 bond at the Edgecombe County detention center.
Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.