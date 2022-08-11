Police looking for mentally challenged man from Beaufort

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Beaufort are hoping you can help them find a missing man who is mentally challenged.

Jason Tatro lives in the Carteret Avenue area of Beaufort, but police said he was last seen walking west on the Morehead City high-rise bridge on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old man was wearing a gray hat and gray shirt with a book bag on his back. He was also carrying a suitcase.

Police said Tatro last made contact with his family on Tuesday by telephone.

The man is 6′2″ tall, weighs 245 pounds, and has blonde hair with green eyes.

Anyone with information on Tatro should call Beaufort police at 252-728-4561 or Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911.

