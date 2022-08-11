Police looking for mentally challenged man from Beaufort

Jason Tatro was last seen Tuesday.
Jason Tatro was last seen Tuesday.(Beaufort police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Beaufort are hoping you can help them find a missing man who is mentally challenged.

Jason Tatro lives in the Carteret Avenue area of Beaufort, but police said he was last seen walking west on the Morehead City high-rise bridge on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old man was wearing a gray hat and gray shirt with a book bag on his back. He was also carrying a suitcase.

Police said Tatro last made contact with his family on Tuesday by telephone.

The man is 6′2″ tall, weighs 245 pounds, and has blonde hair with green eyes.

Anyone with information on Tatro should call Beaufort police at 252-728-4561 or Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
The man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon following a 5-hour standoff.
After 5-hour standoff, barricaded man who shot Caswell County deputy removed in handcuffs
Julie Mincey
Travel agent gets ticket to state prison
Investigation underway after body found in Pamlico County
Paramedic identified as motorcyclist killed in Lenoir County crash

Latest News

Scotty Hastings
Traffic stop leads to Craven County drug charges
Holly Shelter forest fire grows to 2,000 acres; 25% contained
Mountain View from Look Rock Tower
Masks to be required again at Great Smoky National Park
Emergency crews have responded to a wildfire Wednesday inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands,...
Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands grows to over 2000 acres, 25% contained