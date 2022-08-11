Pitt County stays alive at Little League Softball World Series, blank Latin America

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A big day for Pitt County softball as they earned their first victory at the Little League Softball World Series to stay alive.

The Pitt County girls took down Latin America in an elimination game 8-0 in the double elimination tournament. Pitt County got runs in 4 of the 5 innings they batted. They got a nice two run double here from Kamden Haislip in the 5th.

Ava Coward threw 6 shutout innings, struck out 11 batters, and got the victory for the host team. A proud parent and coach moment for coach Coward.

“It was very fun. I know she can do it,” says Pitt County manager Gentry Coward, “But just to see her on this stage, and to perform well, as a dad I was very proud. As a coach too, but more as a dad.”

“All my pitches were working. I don’t think I had something that wasn’t working,” says Pitt County pitcher Ava Coward, “I had a pretty good day for pitching.”

“It was a little bit nerve-racking at first, but now we are here and won a game,” says Pitt County catcher Michelle Jenkins, “Our nerves have gone away.”

“It’s exciting,” says Pitt County short stop Harper Bradley, “It’s a good feeling to know you can keep moving on.”

Pitt County will face California on Friday morning at 10 in another elimination game. California beat them 9-2 in their opener. The local girls expect to get some revenge.

