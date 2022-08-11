Pitt County to offer free DNA testing Thursday

PIT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina county is offering free DNA testing Thursday.

County officials say the testing is confidential.

They advise each parent to bring government-issued identification and birth certificates for each child.

Parents must also seek child support services.

Testing will go from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Pitt County Humane Services Center.

