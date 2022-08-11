Pitt County to face Latin America next in Little League Softball World Series

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County girls softball fell in their Little League Softball World Series opener to the West team from California on Tuesday 9-2.

They found out Wednesday they will face Latin America on Thursday in an elimination game. They are scheduled to start at 4 PM start.

“They are a little heartbroken. They know they are a better team than what they showed playing. They will be a different team on Thursday that is for sure,” says Pitt County softball manager Gentry Coward, “Sometimes its good to get knocked down is the best thing for you cause they will come back up now ready to go.”

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.