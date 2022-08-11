Pitt County to face Latin America next in Little League Softball World Series

Next game is Thursday at 4 PM
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County girls softball fell in their Little League Softball World Series opener to the West team from California on Tuesday 9-2.

They found out Wednesday they will face Latin America on Thursday in an elimination game. They are scheduled to start at 4 PM start.

“They are a little heartbroken. They know they are a better team than what they showed playing. They will be a different team on Thursday that is for sure,” says Pitt County softball manager Gentry Coward, “Sometimes its good to get knocked down is the best thing for you cause they will come back up now ready to go.”

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie Mincey
Travel agent gets ticket to state prison
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
Parker Byrd
MOM: Parker Byrd ‘thrilled’ as he’s moved out of ICU at ECU Health
Motorcyclist killed in morning crash in Kinston
Chocowinity Town Hall
Chocowinity releasing few details on town clerk’s firing

Latest News

Washington, West Craven favorites in 2A Eastern Plains Conference coaches poll
Washington, West Craven the favorites in Eastern Plains 2A football preseason poll
Former Oceanside Collegiate Academy standout Sam Hartman takes a snap at quarterback for Wake...
Top Wake Forest football player out indefinitely for non-football related medical condition
Pitt County falls in Little League Softball World Series opener
Pitt County girls softball falls to California in their Little League World Series opener
Sports Sports K.J. Sampson New Bern Senior football player
Sports Spotlight: New Bern’s Sampson shows hard work pays off, Florida State commit is primed for big senior year