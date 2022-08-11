New medical center to open in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - A new medical facility will be opening soon in Eastern Carolina.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Agape Health Services’ new Plymouth location was held Thursday.

The 10,000 sq. ft. building will house medical and dental services, an on-site pharmacy, and integrated care management services.

Dr. Michael McDuffie, DHSc, MSM Chief Executive Officer of Metropolitan Community Health Services Inc., Agape Health Services, says the facility will also provide school-based health services for Washington County Schools.

Agape Health Services in Plymouth plans to be open 5 days a week beginning soon and later adding in a half day on Saturdays.

