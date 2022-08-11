New Bern man charged in statutory rape of 12-year-old
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern teenager is accused in the statutory rape of a 12-year-old girl.
Craven County deputies said they began looking into the sexual assault of the child earlier this month.
They have charged Deriante Gooding with first degree statutory rape of a child under 13 and disseminating obscene material to a child under 13.
The 18-year-old Gooding was jailed under a $500,000 secured bond.
