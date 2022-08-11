New Bern man charged in statutory rape of 12-year-old

Deriante Gooding
Deriante Gooding(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern teenager is accused in the statutory rape of a 12-year-old girl.

Craven County deputies said they began looking into the sexual assault of the child earlier this month.

They have charged Deriante Gooding with first degree statutory rape of a child under 13 and disseminating obscene material to a child under 13.

The 18-year-old Gooding was jailed under a $500,000 secured bond.

