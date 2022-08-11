Moist Towelette Museum: One of the quirkiest collections you’ll see

John French, the man behind it, started collecting the moist towelettes 30 years ago, and it...
John French, the man behind it, started collecting the moist towelettes 30 years ago, and it evolved after people took an interest in his collection.(WXMI via CNN Newsource)
By WXMI staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) – What started as a joke has turned into a squeaky-clean success.

The “Moist Towelette Museum” has one of the most unusual collections you will ever see.

It’s hidden in the back corner of an office at the planetarium at Michigan State University in East Lansing.

John French, the man behind it, started collecting the moist towelettes 30 years ago, and it evolved after people took an interest in his collection.

Most of the towelettes have been given to him by people who’ve heard his story.

French has more than 1,000 moist towelettes in his collection from all over the world.

Copyright 2022 WXMI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
The man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon following a 5-hour standoff.
After 5-hour standoff, barricaded man who shot Caswell County deputy removed in handcuffs
Julie Mincey
Travel agent gets ticket to state prison
Investigation underway after body found in Pamlico County
Paramedic identified as motorcyclist killed in Lenoir County crash

Latest News

The Division of Marine Fisheries said Thomas Madsen, of Byram, New Jersey, snagged a 58-pound,...
New Jersey man snags record Cubera Snapper off Hatteras
FBI and Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Armed subject tried to breach FBI HQ in Cincinnati, standoff underway
Lying in the middle of the cave, the kids had found Abby.
AMAZING: Dog missing for months reunited with family after spelunkers find her in cave
Jason Tatro was last seen Tuesday.
Police looking for mentally challenged man from Beaufort