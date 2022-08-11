Goldsboro police searching for gunman wanted for attempted murder

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for the person responsible for a shooting Wednesday night.

Goldsboro police were called to a shooting in the 500 block of Hinson Street at 7:08 p.m. Wednesday night. After searching, they found the victim, Jalil McDuffie, in the 1000 block of N William Street.

The 19-year-old was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care and then transported to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. At last check, McDuffie was listed in critical condition.

The Goldsboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.

