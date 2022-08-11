ECU football holds first preseason practice in full pads

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football throwing on full pads for the first time at fall camp this morning. Full contact always a big day at camp and head coach Mike Houston spoke about his team taking another step towards game action.

“You always hear I had him, I would have tackled him on the ground. Or, he wouldn’t have tackled me right there, I would have run him over, or made him miss or whatever. Well when it is live to the ground there is no debating. You either do or you don’t. You either make the play or you don’t,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “It’s the balance. Especially early in camp that stuff is important. We had a good competitive day, had three different live sessions during practice. Kids were pretty juiced up for it and went at each other pretty good. Which is good. Great film to get better from.”

Lots of attention this week has been on Tuesday’s cancelled practice. It sounds like food poisoning the culprit and coach Houston addressed having one less day of fall camp.

“Definitely got us out of wack. We are still not full strength, got some guys out. Got some guys that were out there that were really battling through that didn’t get cleared until this morning so it’s not ideal,” says Houston, “But I told the kids, you know after 2020, we can handle pretty much anything.”

Hopefully they will all be back to 100 percent for Saturday morning when they have their first scrimmage of fall camp.

