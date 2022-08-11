DEPUTIES: Two men arrested in case of breaking & entering

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Nash County deputies say two men have been arrested in a case of breaking and entering and fleeing a traffic stop.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says Kenneth Keen Jr., of Elm City, and Geoffrey Ransome, of Rocky Mount, have been arrested.

Deputies say the case began on July 27th when 911 was called about a suspicious vehicle and a man seeming to try and gain access to a home. Deputies found the vehicle near Tiffany Square and saw two men run from the vehicle. Keen was found.

WITN is told when the vehicle was searched, two guns and expensive shooting accessories were found inside. During this, 911 was told about a breaking and entering off of NC 97 Highway. It was learned that the guns and accessories belonged to the victim of the breaking and entering.

Deputies say Keen was arrested for two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, breaking or entering, larceny after breaking or entering, larceny of firearm, driving while license revoked, and resisting a public officer. He was given a $150,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office says it learned that Ransome was the other person who ran from law enforcement and he was the registered owner of the vehicle. Ransome was previously convicted of a sexual offense which requires him to report any new address to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say he did not do this.

On Tuesday, deputies say they found Ransome at a home on Edgecombe Meadows Drive and he was arrested for two counts of possession of firearm by felon, resisting public officer, breaking or entering, larceny after breaking or entering, larceny of a firearm, fail to register as a sex offender, habitual felon, two counts sell/deliver heroin, two counts PWIMSD heroin, two counts sell/deliver cocaine, two counts of PWISD cocaine, and two counts of maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance. He was given a $495,000 bond.

