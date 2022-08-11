Carolina Panthers Fan Fest to be broadcast tonight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - Carolina Panthers fans can kick off the upcoming season tonight with Fan Fest.

The team practice will air live on WITN 7.2 MyNetwork TV tonight from 7 p.m.-9 p.m.

The Panthers kick off the 2022 pre-season matchups with the Washington Commanders on Saturday in Landover, Maryland.

This will be the sixth time the two teams have met in the preseason. Carolina has won four straight preseason matchups against Washington and holds a 4-1 record.

Carolina enters the season with three-year head coach Matt Rhule. The team finished the 2021 season with a 5-12 record, finishing fourth in the NFC South.

Kick off for the preseason opener is set for 1 p.m. and you can catch the game live on WITN Saturday.

