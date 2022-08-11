AUTOPSY: Brothers found dead inside Down East home victims of double homicide

ATLANTIC, N.C. (WITN) - Two brothers found dead inside their Carteret County home were victims of a double homicide, according to deputies.

The bodies of Phillip Fulcher, 59, and his younger brother, William Fulcher, 57, were discovered at the home they shared on Clem Fulcher Court in Atlantic last Wednesday.

An autopsy at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville ruled their deaths as homicides.

Deputies say evidence found at the home showed a violent fight happened and say it is possible that the killer may have been injured.

The cause of death for the two men is not being released, according to the sheriff’s office.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area between Saturday, July 30th and Wednesday, August 3rd to contact deputies at 252-728-8400.

