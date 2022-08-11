AUTOPSY: Brothers found dead inside Down East home victims of double homicide

Phillip Fulcher & William Fulcher
Phillip Fulcher & William Fulcher(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTIC, N.C. (WITN) - Two brothers found dead inside their Carteret County home were victims of a double homicide, according to deputies.

The bodies of Phillip Fulcher, 59, and his younger brother, William Fulcher, 57, were discovered at the home they shared on Clem Fulcher Court in Atlantic last Wednesday.

An autopsy at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville ruled their deaths as homicides.

Deputies say evidence found at the home showed a violent fight happened and say it is possible that the killer may have been injured.

The cause of death for the two men is not being released, according to the sheriff’s office.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area between Saturday, July 30th and Wednesday, August 3rd to contact deputies at 252-728-8400.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
The man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon following a 5-hour standoff.
After 5-hour standoff, barricaded man who shot Caswell County deputy removed in handcuffs
Julie Mincey
Travel agent gets ticket to state prison
Investigation underway after body found in Pamlico County
Paramedic identified as motorcyclist killed in Lenoir County crash

Latest News

AUTOPSY: Brothers found dead inside Down East home victims of double homicide
AUTOPSY: Brothers found dead inside Down East home victims of double homicide
Deriante Gooding
New Bern man charged in statutory rape of 12-year-old
Rocky Mount police arrest man connected to weekend shooting
Rocky Mount police arrest man connected to weekend shooting
Goldsboro police searching for gunman wanted for attempted murder
Goldsboro police searching for gunman wanted for attempted murder