Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old from Cary

CARY, N.C. (WITN) -An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 5-year-old girl from Cary who authorities say was abducted by her mother.

Amani Jada Bruce is approximately 3 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 65 pounds. She has brown hair, and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink and purple nightgown with a unicorn on the front.

Police say 38-year-old Crystal Beatrice Walston took her. She is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black v-neck scrub top, black scrub pants, and Carolina blue gripping socks.

WRAL reports she was a behavioral health patient at UNC Rex. Police say she injured two employees and stole a vehicle.

That car was found in Sanford. Walston and Bruce were last seen traveling towards downtown Sanford in a silver 2011 Lexus RX350 with the N.C. license plate JKC-6112.

If you have any information you should call Cary Police at (919) 469-4012, or call 911 or *HP.

