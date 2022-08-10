Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands grows to over 1500 acres

PENDER CO., N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Forest Service and other agencies are responding to a wildfire at the Holly Shelter Game Lands on Wednesday, August 10.

Officials from Pender County initially said at around 1 p.m. the fire was covering approximately 150 acres, but the Town of Holly Ridge then released an update at about 3 p.m. that the fire had grown to 1000 acres and that it’s expected to reach N.C. 50 to the west of the town. Crews on the scene told a WECT reporter that it had grown to over 1500 acres as of about 6 p.m.

Still, no roads have been closed yet, and officials say nobody is in any danger at the moment. If the fire does continue to grow significantly, warnings will be sent out to anybody who would be in danger.

A NC Wildlife Resources Commission representative says the fire was caused by a lightening strike. The NC Forest Service is the lead agency responding to and attempting to contain the fire, though the commission and others are on the site as well.

“Pender County EM staff is assisting the North Carolina Forest Service,” a news release from Pender County states. “Smoke from this fire may affect the Maple Hill, Holly Ridge, and other neighborhoods along the Pender County and Onslow County borders.”

Holly Ridge also told residents to expect to see smoke and ash, and to use caution when driving if the smoke reduces visibility.

“Communications with County Emergency Management and preparations for the threat is underway,” said a release from the Town of Holly Ridge.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.