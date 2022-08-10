‘Well overdue’: Veterans react to Camp Lejeune Justice Act signed into law

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law Wednesday which could impact many lives in Eastern Carolina.

The bipartisan bill is the most significant expansion of veterans’ health care and benefits in more than 30 years.

The bill increases veterans’ access to medical care and disability payments for exposure to burn pits. It also includes the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, which allows people exposed to toxic chemicals at the base during their service to file lawsuits for damages and injuries.

WITN spoke with veterans in Eastern Carolina about their reaction to the bill finally being signed into law.

“As a young man, you’re not gonna come back the same way,” John Klink, a Vietnam War veteran said. “No one does.”

Eric Cantu also served in Vietnam and says the bill is one small victory.

“The overall reaction, to begin with, was very good. I feel that it’s a step forward in the right direction to help veterans that are in need,” Cantu says.

Cantu suffers from COPD, a condition that he says he developed partially because of exposure to toxic burn pits.

“The old man would put me on the detail to actually burn human waste in barrels of jet fuel,” he remembers.

Cantu runs a museum in Kinston for veterans and says his next goal is to help others like him understand the impacts of the PACT Act.

“We are putting seminars together to explain this act to other people and one thing that I’m very thankful about is it opens up a window of opportunity for veterans before the 9/11 situation,” Cantu says.

Klink spent time serving at Camp Lejeune as well as in Vietnam. He supports the PACT Act, but still feels it’s not nearly enough.

“It was something that we deserved. It was kind of too late for some of the guys to get the benefits for it. It was well overdue, well overdue...” Klink said.

To qualify for benefits from the PACT Act, veterans will need to file a claim with the Department of Veteran Affairs either by calling or going to its website.

