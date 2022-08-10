Washington drug trafficker gets 13 years in prison

Gemean Moore
Gemean Moore(Craven County Superior Court)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A Washington man was sentenced to a maximum of 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges in Craven County.

District Attorney Scott Thomas says 42-year-old Gemean Moore pled guilty to three counts of trafficking in heroin, three counts of trafficking in cocaine, two counts of trafficking in meth, one count of trafficking in opium, one count each of conspiracy to traffic in heroin, cocaine, and meth, and one count each of possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, cocaine, meth, fentanyl, etizolam, and marijuana.

Thomas says that Moore was prosecuted as a habitual felon in addition to getting a maximum of 13 years in prison. He was also ordered to forfeit $651 seized as part of the investigation, and pay a $100,000 fine, a $600 lab fee, court-appointed attorney fees, and jail fees.

WITN is told the charges stem from an Oct. 19, 2019 traffic stop when Craven County deputies in the area of Saint Delights Church Road saw a vehicle cross the double yellow centerline of the road. Moore was found to be driving with an outstanding order for arrest from Pitt County.

Thomas says deputies smelled marijuana and a K9 confirmed it was in the vehicle, before also finding a bag with individually-packaged bags of meth, cocaine, heroin laced with fentanyl, cocaine, etizolam, and marijuana.

‘Well overdue’: Veterans react to Camp Lejeune Justice Act signed into law
