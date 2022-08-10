Two Pamlico County students graduate U.S. Navy aviation program

Bonnie Frazer and Abby Harwick
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two Pamlico County High School students have graduated from the eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy program in Delaware.

Bonnie Frazer and Abby Harwick were two of the twenty high school students chosen to take part in the program. The students were at Delaware State University in Dover, Delaware for the training.

WITN is told the U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy program was established in 2021 by Vice Admiral Kenneth Whitesell who wanted to give bright and promising students the option to learn about naval aviation.

The girls passed a written exam, completed nearly 42 hours of flight time (including solo flights), and earned a Private Pilot’s License, as well as five college credits.

“Bonnie Frazer and Abby Harwick have what it takes to be leaders in the field of aviation, and the Navy is honored to have played a part in their personal and professional journeys,” Commander Chris Williams said.

