Top Wake Forest football player out indefinitely for non-football related medical condition

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WITN) - Wake Forest Athletics announced on Wednesday that redshirt junior quarterback Sam Hartman is out for an extended period of time due to treatment for a non-football-related medical condition.

A release from the university says Hartman, one of the nation’s top returning players, is out indefinitely following a medical evaluation that took place on Tuesday afternoon at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

“Tuesday was a frustrating day, but I am extremely grateful for our medical staff and for Dr. Chris Miles and Niles Fleet for staying with me throughout this process,” said Hartman in a statement. “I look forward to attacking this rehabilitation process and I am so appreciative of the support I have received from my family, teammates, and coaches.”

The release does not say what sort of medical issue Hartman is facing.

“The timeline for his return to competition is uncertain. In respect for Sam’s privacy and in compliance with HIPAA, no additional details will be shared at this time. Wake Forest Athletics medical and athletics training staff are providing Sam and his family with constant support. More updates will be shared when appropriate,” a statement from the university’s athletic department.

Head Football Coach Dave Clawson said he is looking forward to having Hartman back on the field “as soon as he can.”

“Sam Hartman is the true embodiment of a leader and is one of the finest young men I have ever had the pleasure to coach,” said Coach Clawson. “As a two-time captain and coming off record-setting seasons in 2020 and 2021, Sam was intensely-focused on the betterment of his teammates throughout the entire offseason and helping our program continue to achieve great things on the field. Additionally, he is an incredible person in the community and in the classroom.”

Hartman is a redshirt junior from Charlotte. Last year, he had 50 touchdowns the second-most in a single season by an ACC quarterback and the most ever by a Wake Forest University quarterback.

