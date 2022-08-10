State officially declared free of bird flu

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina is now free of the bird flu, according to the World Organization for Animal Health.

The state Department of Agriculture says that means exports and international trade for poultry products can resume.

The designation comes after the disease has been eliminated on all affected farms and no infections found during a 28-day period.

At the height of the outbreak, more than 110,000 turkeys and 371,000 chickens were euthanized from six turkey farms and three chicken farms in Johnston and Wayne counties.

At the time, the state banned poultry shows and sales from April through June.

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said poultry owners should continue to follow strict biosecurity measures and try to minimize exposure to wild birds as much as possible.

