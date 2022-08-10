State officially declared free of bird flu

(Preston Keres / USDA / FPAC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina is now free of the bird flu, according to the World Organization for Animal Health.

The state Department of Agriculture says that means exports and international trade for poultry products can resume.

The designation comes after the disease has been eliminated on all affected farms and no infections found during a 28-day period.

At the height of the outbreak, more than 110,000 turkeys and 371,000 chickens were euthanized from six turkey farms and three chicken farms in Johnston and Wayne counties.

At the time, the state banned poultry shows and sales from April through June.

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said poultry owners should continue to follow strict biosecurity measures and try to minimize exposure to wild birds as much as possible.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie Mincey
Travel agent gets ticket to state prison
Parker Byrd
MOM: Parker Byrd ‘thrilled’ as he’s moved out of ICU at ECU Health
Motorcyclist killed in morning crash in Kinston
Chocowinity Town Hall
Chocowinity releasing few details on town clerk’s firing
The body of Sgt. Matthew Fishman was brought into the cemetery on a horse-drawn caisson this...
Mourners remember fallen Wayne County deputy

Latest News

Gary-Lee Marlow
Man gets $2.5 million bond on child sex charges
Dominic Battle
Man arrested in Roanoke Rapids on several drug and gun charges
Former Oceanside Collegiate Academy standout Sam Hartman takes a snap at quarterback for Wake...
Top Wake Forest football player out indefinitely for non-football related medical condition
Paramedic identified as motorcyclist killed in Lenoir County crash