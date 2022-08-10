State COVID-19 cases drop for third week in a row

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - COVID-19 cases in North Carolina have dropped for the third week in a row.

The state Department of Health and Human Services says 29,670 cases were reported for the week ending on Aug. 6th. The previous week, 32,920 total cases were reported, and the week before that, there were 33,726 cases.

The department’s data shows a slight rise in the 7-day average of COVID-19 patients hospitalized for the week ending Aug. 6th with 1,322, compared with 1,263 the week before.

WITN is told that most sequenced cases of the virus are Omicron BA.5.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.