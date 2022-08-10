State COVID-19 cases drop for third week in a row

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - COVID-19 cases in North Carolina have dropped for the third week in a row.

The state Department of Health and Human Services says 29,670 cases were reported for the week ending on Aug. 6th. The previous week, 32,920 total cases were reported, and the week before that, there were 33,726 cases.

The department’s data shows a slight rise in the 7-day average of COVID-19 patients hospitalized for the week ending Aug. 6th with 1,322, compared with 1,263 the week before.

WITN is told that most sequenced cases of the virus are Omicron BA.5.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie Mincey
Travel agent gets ticket to state prison
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
Parker Byrd
MOM: Parker Byrd ‘thrilled’ as he’s moved out of ICU at ECU Health
Motorcyclist killed in morning crash in Kinston
Chocowinity Town Hall
Chocowinity releasing few details on town clerk’s firing

Latest News

ECU Health holds hiring event in midst of nationwide nursing shortage
ECU Health holds hiring event in midst of nationwide nursing shortage
COVID-19 test kit in the mail
NCDHHS announces expanded free COVID-19 test accessibility
2019 LLWS Championship team from Louisiana unveils new exhibit at La. Sports Hall of Fame
Parker Byrd
MOM: Parker Byrd ‘thrilled’ as he’s moved out of ICU at ECU Health