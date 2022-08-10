Rocky Mount police investigating Tuesday night shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Tuesday night.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers arrived at the 1700 block of Cox Avenue and found a 50-year-old man injured with gunshot wounds.

Police say the man was brought to ECU Health in Greenville for treatment and is in stable condition.

The shooting is being investigated, and police ask anyone with information to call them at 252-972-1411 or Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.