Rocky Mount police investigating Tuesday night shooting

Rocky Mount police
Rocky Mount police(City of Rocky Mount)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Tuesday night.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers arrived at the 1700 block of Cox Avenue and found a 50-year-old man injured with gunshot wounds.

Police say the man was brought to ECU Health in Greenville for treatment and is in stable condition.

The shooting is being investigated, and police ask anyone with information to call them at 252-972-1411 or Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111.

